No rest for the weary: Eruptions just keep coming in Puna

A "nearly continuous" plume of gas and steam is pouring from Kilauea's summit crater amid ongoing explosive eruptions that are prompting ashfall warnings for downwind communities, officials said.More >>
Highway 130 is now the only way into and out of Big Island residential areas like Kalapana, Kaimu, Kehena, and Opihikao.More >>
As lava spews from the ground in Lower Puna destroying everything in it's path, residents in a town more than 20 miles away are suffering the eruption's economic impacts.More >>
Several additional homes in lower Puna have been destroyed by fast-moving lava over the last day, according to residents and witnesses.More >>
In times of disaster, the Hawaii community comes together to help those in need. No different is the eruption at Kilauea.More >>
Coverage of the Kilauea eruption threatening Puna subdivisions.More >>
PHOTOS: 2018 Na Hoku Hanohano AwardsMore >>
Volcanic activity at Halemaumau crater has officials and Big Island residents concerned about air quality in Puna.More >>
Every year, May 1 is celebrated as Lei Day in Hawaii.More >>
PHOTOS: Increased volcanic activity at KilaueaMore >>
Residents in Puna are being urged to be on alert after a series of earthquakes in Kilauea volcano's east rift zone, which may indicate an eruption is imminent.More >>
