No rest for the weary: Eruptions just keep coming in Puna

In times of disaster, the Hawaii community comes together to help those in need. No different is the eruption at Kilauea.

Here's how to help those affected by the Big Island eruptions

Several additional homes in lower Puna have been destroyed by fast-moving lava over the last day, according to residents and witnesses.

As lava spews from the ground in Lower Puna destroying everything in it's path , residents in a town more than 20 miles away are suffering the eruption's economic impacts.

Highway 130 is now the only way into and out of Big Island residential areas like Kalapana, Kaimu, Kehena, and Opihikao.

As lava crosses roads, authorities worry more routes may be closed

A "nearly continuous" plume of gas and steam is pouring from Kilauea's summit crater amid ongoing explosive eruptions that are prompting ashfall warnings for downwind communities, officials said.

Residents warned of hazardous air quality as explosions ramp up at Kilauea summit

A home in Leilani Estates goes up in flames after lava advances. (Image: Chris Carroll/Facebook)

Lava has claimed more than 80 homes in lower Puna and just keeps coming. (Image: Chris Carroll/Facebook)

Eruptions show no signs of slowing in lower Puna, where lava has claimed dozens of homes. (Image: USGS)

In lower Puna, there's no rest for the weary.

Geologists say several fissures remain active along Kilauea's lower east rift zone, creating advancing flows that continue to threaten homes and travel downslope, where an estimated 4 million cubic meters of lava are emptying into the ocean daily.

On Monday morning, a flow from fissure no. 8 — which had been traveling at hundreds of yards per hour Sunday — crossed Pohoiki Road at a slower clip (about 13 feet an hour) and was also setting off methane bursts as it covered vegetation in the woods.

Steve Brantley, of the U.S. Geological Survey, said the flow was at least 1 1/2 miles long on Monday morning.

The activity comes after a weekend of dramatic eruptions.

Residents watched from afar and up close as much of the fissure system — from the middle of Leilani Estates to the east end of the line of outbreaks — spewed out lava, creating fountains that topped at least 200 feet and triggering flows that covered several properties.

Meanwhile, as was feared for weeks, lava crawled onto the property of the Puna Geothermal Venture plant. Authorities confirmed Monday that two wells had been covered by lava, but stressed that no uncontrolled release of hydrogen sulfide was detected.

And on Sunday night, firefighters scrambled to rescue a man whose driveway was covered by fast-moving lava.

They were able to guide him out of the area on foot using a back way through Nohea Street. The man reported no injuries and denied medical treatment, according to authorities.

Over the weekend, Josephine Kanani Keau learned that her family's home was lost to lava. A family friend shot photos of the home as a wall of lava advanced and as fire claimed the property.

"I never got to ... walk in my house one last time," she said, on her family's GoFundMe page, which had been started to help offset evacuation costs.

Keau said she's struggling to explain what happened to her son.

"All I can tell him is, 'Baby, I want to go home, too, but Pele took our home.'"

Since the first outbreak happened more than three weeks ago, lava has claimed at least 82 structures in lower Puna and covered some 2,400 acres in lower Puna (or about 3.8 square miles).

Authorities on Monday could not provide a new tally for the number of structures destroyed, but acknowledged that several were likely claimed by lava over the weekend.

In addition to vigorous eruptions, authorities are concerned about worsening ground cracking, air quality issues, ashfall in communities downwind of Kilauea's summit, and lava threatening key thoroughfares, something that could spur additional evacuations.

Leilani Estates and Lanipuna Gardens subdivisions — home to about 2,000 — have been under mandatory evacuation orders since May 3. But last week, civil defense authorities acknowledged that at least 200 people have remained in the communities.

#HVO scientists observing pahoehoe lava flows crossing Pohoiki Street in the #LeilaniEstates subdivision at about 8:35AM HST on May 28. Advance rate ~4 m (13 ft) per hour, locally variable. Methane bursts are audible in the surrounding (burning) woods. #KilaueaErupts #usgs #hvo pic.twitter.com/F8Q6aWJnyx — USGS Volcanoes?? (@USGSVolcanoes) May 28, 2018

Meanwhile, lava flows continue to cascade into the ocean in lower Puna, creating large plumes of "laze" — clouds of gas and shards of glass — that could force nearby residents to evacuate at a moment's notice.

The lava haze has spread miles west of where the lava met the ocean starting last weekend, after crossing Highway 137 near MacKenzie State Park.

As thousands of evacuees grow increasingly concerned about what the future holds, geologists say there's no way to tell when the volcanic activity will end. About 300 people are staying at three American Red Cross emergency shelters, while hundreds more are staying with friends and family.

Authorities continue to urge residents in lower Puna to be prepared to flee quickly, either because of the risk of lava flows or higher levels of sulfur dioxide.

A presidential disaster declaration has been issued for the ongoing Kilauea eruptions, which authorities have compared to months-long volcanic activity in February 1955, in which at least 24 separate volcanic vents opened up and lava covered about 3,900 acres over a period of 88 days.

This story will be updated.

