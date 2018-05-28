Fast-moving lava threatens major road in lower Puna

In times of disaster, the Hawaii community comes together to help those in need. No different is the eruption at Kilauea.

Here's how to help those affected by the Big Island eruptions

Several additional homes in lower Puna have been destroyed by fast-moving lava over the last day, according to residents and witnesses.

As lava spews from the ground in Lower Puna destroying everything in it's path , residents in a town more than 20 miles away are suffering the eruption's economic impacts.

Highway 130 is now the only way into and out of Big Island residential areas like Kalapana, Kaimu, Kehena, and Opihikao.

A "nearly continuous" plume of gas and steam is pouring from Kilauea's summit crater amid ongoing explosive eruptions that are prompting ashfall warnings for downwind communities, officials said.

Lava continues to claim homes in lower Puna, where eruptions have been ongoing for more than three weeks. (Image: Mick Kalber/Tropical Visions Video)

Lava has claimed more than 80 homes in lower Puna and just keeps coming. (Image: Chris Carroll/Facebook)

Eruptions show no signs of slowing in lower Puna, where lava has claimed dozens of homes. (Image: USGS)

A fast-moving lava flow continues to advance on several streets in the Leilani Estates subdivision, even prompting officials to shut down a major road on Tuesday morning.

This comes just a few days after lava destroyed at least 10 homes in the area.

Highway 132 is shut down between Lava Tree State Park to Four Corners as the lava flow advances closer to the highway, Hawaii County Civil Defense officials said. Beach Road is now the only access into lower Puna.

Officials said a flow from fissure no. 8 was advancing rapidly to the northeast from near Kahukai Road before 4 a.m. and crossed Pohoiki Road by 5 a.m. It then converged with an older flow, where it was approaching the access road to Puna Geothermal Venture.

Hawaii Emergency Management Agency officials that said around 8:30 a.m. that lava had already crossed over the access road and that all equipment and vehicles were moved from the property and everyone was evacuated.

However, Puna Geothermal Venture officials contradicted that statement shortly after, saying the lava appeared ready to cross over the access road and that all personnel were still on site.

On Sunday night, civil defense officials again went door-to-door in the area, urging anyone in homes under immediate threat to leave.

Geologists say at least eight separate fissures remain active along Kilauea's lower east rift zone, creating flows that continue to claim or threaten homes and roads.

On Monday morning, the flow from fissure no. 8 — which had been traveling at hundreds of yards per hour Sunday — crossed Pohoiki Road at a slower clip (about 13 feet an hour) and was also setting off methane bursts as it covered vegetation in the woods.

Steve Brantley, of the U.S. Geological Survey, said at that point the flow was at least 1 1/2 miles long.

The activity comes after a weekend of dramatic eruptions.

Residents watched from afar and up close as much of the fissure system — from the middle of Leilani Estates to the east end of the line of outbreaks — spewed out lava, creating fountains that topped at least 200 feet and triggering flows that covered several properties.

Meanwhile, as was feared for weeks, lava crawled onto the property of the Puna Geothermal Venture plant. Authorities confirmed Monday that two wells had been covered by lava, but stressed that no uncontrolled release of hydrogen sulfide was detected.

And on Sunday night, after authorities went door-to-door to urge remaining residents in a portion of Leilani Estates to get out, firefighters scrambled to rescue a man whose driveway was covered by fast-moving lava.

They were able to guide him out of the area on foot using a back way through Nohea Street. The man reported no injuries and denied medical treatment, according to authorities.

"His only way out was through his back door and through the forest," said Talmadge Magno, Hawaii County Civil Defense administrator. "Kind of disturbingly, some people just refused to leave and so it kind of gives us terrifying insight into what's going on out there."

He added that the episode underscores the need for residents remaining in areas threatened by lava to be prepared to flee quickly. "They need to know their escape routes," he said.

Since the first outbreak happened more than three weeks ago, lava has claimed at least 92 structures in lower Puna (including 41 homes) and covered some 2,400 acres in lower Puna (or about 3.8 square miles).

Authorities on Monday could not provide an official tally for the number of structures destroyed, but Magno said lava destroyed at least 10 homes Sunday night and "probably more." New aerial video shot Monday morning also showed lava setting fire to or covering several homes.

Over the weekend, Josephine Kanani Keau learned that her family's home was lost to lava. A family friend shot photos of the home as a wall of lava advanced and as fire claimed the property.

"I never got to ... walk in my house one last time," she said, on her family's GoFundMe page, which had been started to help offset evacuation costs.

Keau said she's struggling to explain what happened to her son.

"All I can tell him is, 'Baby, I want to go home, too, but Pele took our home.'"

Petra Weisenbauer is also reeling from the ongoing eruptions. She has lived in Leilani Estates for the last 20 years, running a bed and breakfast from her slide of paradise.

But three weeks ago, Weisenbauer issued $25,000 in refunds to customers who will never get the chance to fall asleep to the sound of cocqi frogs as she watched and waited for the possibility lava would wipe it all away.

She got the call just before midnight Sunday and was able to get in this morning to watch a chapter of her life come to an end.

Now, Weisenbauer — who just got her degree in Marriage and Family Therapy this past February — is looking toward a new beginning.

"From one second to the next, no transition," she said.

[Residents warned of hazardous air quality as explosions ramp up at Kilauea summit]

In addition to vigorous eruptions, authorities are concerned about worsening ground cracking, air quality issues, ashfall in communities downwind of Kilauea's summit, and lava threatening key thoroughfares, something that could spur additional evacuations.

Leilani Estates and Lanipuna Gardens subdivisions — home to about 2,000 — have been under mandatory evacuation orders since May 3. But last week, civil defense authorities acknowledged that at least 200 people have remained in the communities.

#HVO scientists observing pahoehoe lava flows crossing Pohoiki Street in the #LeilaniEstates subdivision at about 8:35AM HST on May 28. Advance rate ~4 m (13 ft) per hour, locally variable. Methane bursts are audible in the surrounding (burning) woods. #KilaueaErupts #usgs #hvo pic.twitter.com/F8Q6aWJnyx — USGS Volcanoes?? (@USGSVolcanoes) May 28, 2018

Meanwhile, lava flows continue to cascade into the ocean in lower Puna near MacKenzie State Park, creating plumes of "laze" — clouds of gas and shards of glass — that could force nearby residents to evacuate at a moment's notice.

As thousands of evacuees grow increasingly concerned about what the future holds, geologists say there's no way to tell when the volcanic activity will end. About 300 people are staying at three American Red Cross emergency shelters, while hundreds more are staying with friends and family.

Authorities continue to urge residents in lower Puna to be prepared to flee quickly, either because of the risk of lava flows or higher levels of sulfur dioxide.

A presidential disaster declaration has been issued for the ongoing Kilauea eruptions, which authorities have compared to months-long volcanic activity in February 1955, in which at least 24 separate volcanic vents opened up and lava covered about 3,900 acres over a period of 88 days.

This story will be updated.

