What's Trending: Banks and Assets, Raiatea Golf Jam, and National Burger Day

By Billy V, Entertainment Reporter
Howard Dicus:  On this bank holiday, let’s talk about the effect on Hawaii banks of Congress changing the Dodd-Frank law. 
Under Dodd-Frank Version 1, banks with asserts above $50 billion have to keep an extra cash cushion on hand.  That’s money they can lend or invest.  Version 2 raises the threshold from $50 billon to $250 billion. 
But no Hawaii bank has that much money. 
First Hawaiian, the largest, only recently went above $20 billion in assets.

Here's what happens when you tee off and your "jam" comes on!  Na Hoku Hanohano Award Winner Raiatea Helm posted her having fun on the golf course when one of her favorite songs come on!  Check it out in the video above from her Instagram Page.
    
It's national burger day....perfect for all of you who plan to have a BBQ on this Memorial Day.  If you don't want to cook, USA Today reports that there are a lot of chains that are offering deals.  Most are on the restaurants' apps or online on their website. Just a couple of honorable mentions - from today through June 3, if you buy a whopper from Burger King, you get a coupon for a free one.
At Jack in the Box: also through June 3, get $1 off the Ultimate Cheeseburger with a coupon from its website.  At McDonald's: if you use the mobile app, you can get a buy-one-get-one deal on the Quarter Pounder.  Want to check out the new Chili's Classic bacon burger, the oldtimer with cheese or the chiliburger...only $6.99 today if you mention national burger day.  If you sign up for the rewards program at the Counter, you'll get free shoestring or sweet potato fries.
    
But a warning: this is all according to USA Today and it's subject to change or to location.

  • Alberto hurls dangerous surf, heavy rains at US Gulf Coast

    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:34 PM EDT2018-05-28 03:34:24 GMT
    Though the Atlantic hurricane season doesn't officially start until Friday, Alberto has become the first named storm this year.

  • Besides lava and ash, Hawaii volcano is pumping out 'vog'

    Sunday, May 27 2018 12:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 16:34:11 GMT
    A volcano on Hawaii's Big Island is creating "vog," or volcanic smog.More >>
  • Shortage of key Hawaii crop expected after rains swamp farms

    Monday, May 28 2018 1:44 AM EDT2018-05-28 05:44:29 GMT
    Farmers say Hawaii should brace for a shortage of its traditional crop taro after record-breaking rains flooded their fields on the island of Kauai last month.More >>
