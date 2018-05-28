Enjoy a cool evening on the West Side to help end pet overpopulation and reduce euthanasia of animals on Oahu at the fifth annual West Oahu Pet Walk! The only lighted pet walk in the state: participating pups receive lighted LED collars for the evening walk, which starts at 7 p.m. There will be featured “bites” for humans along the route, with pupus provided by California Pizza Kitchen, Buffalo Wild Wings, Hoakalei Country Club, Ernie Martin for Congress, and Applebees.

Register a family of four by June 1 for $50 and receive one lighted LED collar, a bag of Teeth Treat™, and an entry into the grand prize drawing for 50,000 Hawaiian Miles, compliments of Hawaiian Airlines. Register additional participants for only $10 each. There is no limit on the number of pets you can bring! Or collect donations in lieu of paying the registration fee and for every $50 raised, qualify for over $1,000 in prize drawings! Onsite registration is also available for $60.

Prior to the walk, guests can enjoy: VCA’s “Ask A Vet” – Learn more about pet health from licensed veterinarians and staff, a canine distraction course, where canines navigate the obstacles of strategically placed toys and treats and receive a prize just for participating, a photo booth, a poi dog bath and spa, and much more.

To register for the walk, visit poidogsandpopoki.org.

