Leahi Swim School Turns 45 – Celebrates 45th Summer of Teaching Swimming in Hawaii

Summer is just around the corner, which means lots of time at the pool and beach. This summer marks the 45th anniversary of Leahi Swim School, which was started by local girl, Lori Komer, in 1974. This family-owned business has grown over the years into a household name for swimming and water safety, not just in Hawaii, but in the national swimming community. Leahi Swim School has grown to three locations: Saint Francis School in Honolulu, Momilani Community Center in Pearl City, and Kapolei Lofts.

Hawaii families should make swimming a priority year-round by learning to swim or just brushing up on swimming skills. We’re dedicated to teaching people of all ages to swim and love the water as much as we do. Our summer swimming lessons start on Saturday, June 2 at all locations.

For more information about scheduling and pricing, visit www.leahiswimschool.com/ or call (808) 456-4506 to inquire about registration for the summer session.

