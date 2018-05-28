Leahi Swim School Turns 45 – Celebrates 45th Summer of Teaching Swimming in Hawaii

Ongoing eruptions in Kilauea's east rift zone are triggering ongoing concerns.More >>
Ongoing eruptions in Kilauea's east rift zone are triggering ongoing concerns.More >>
A memorial with lei and flowers now sits at the desk of 68-year-old Charlene Landsman's desk inside the First Hawaiian Bank Lihue Branch.More >>
A memorial with lei and flowers now sits at the desk of 68-year-old Charlene Landsman's desk inside the First Hawaiian Bank Lihue Branch.More >>
Though the Atlantic hurricane season doesn't officially start until Friday, Alberto has become the first named storm this year.More >>
Though the Atlantic hurricane season doesn't officially start until Friday, Alberto has become the first named storm this year.More >>