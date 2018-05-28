Business Report: The new state economic forecast

Visitors 9,383,000 +6% to 9,949,000
Visitor spending $16.9 billion +6% to $18.3 billion
Personal income +3.1% (2017) to +4% (1028)
Non-farm jobs 653,000 +1.2% to 660,000
Honolulu CPU (1984=100) 272 +2.6% to 279
You need $70,000 today for what $25,000 bought in 1984.
