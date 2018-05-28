2 hikers airlifted from Koolau Mountain Range

Two visiting hikers were rescued from the 'stairway to Hell' hike on Sunday afternoon. (Image: Hawaii News Now/file)

Two men were airlifted from a dangerous hike on the Koolau Mountain Range on Sunday afternoon after sliding several feet.

The two visitors were on the Moanalua side of the range when they began hiking the lesser-known "Stairway to Hell". The stairway covers two thirds of the mountain before it abruptly stops, which is where the hikers fell and began sliding down the mountainside.

The two men were rescued by Honolulu firefighters after 4:15 p.m. and were airlifted to the Kaneohe District Park landing zone one at a time.

Both hikers were transferred to paramedics at around 5:37 p.m. There is no information on injuries at this time.

This story will be updated.

