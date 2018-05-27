Police investigating deadly motorcycle crash in Kanehohe

Police remain on scene during the investigation. (Image: Hawaii News Now)

Honolulu police are investigating a fatal motorcycle accident in Kaneohe.

City officials say Mokulele Drive is closed between 45-321 Mokulele Drive and Namoku Street.

The city announced the closure just before 5 p.m. Sunday.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution, or avoid the area if possible.

Police say road closures may be adjusted for the investigation.

Details are limited. This story will be updated.

