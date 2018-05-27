Forecast: Decreasing trades, increasing chance of showers

We're watching a developing upper disturbance to the west of the islands that could result in more widespread and intense showers for Memorial Day and Tuesday. The heaviest showers and thunderstorms should remain just to the west, but we'll monitor the situation closely. The disturbance also will slow down the trades and turn them more easterly. This could result in volcanic emissions from Kilauea spreading to a wider area of the Big Island and maybe even the rest of the chain.

Go to the Hawaii News Now Weather page for the latest forecast or check out our Interactive radar.

To get the latest weather conditions on your mobile device click HERE

Surf is expected to remain below advisory levels this week, but some above-average surf is expected late Tuesday into Wednesday for south shores. Rough surf along east shores will decline as the trades slow down, but will rise later in the week with a return of breezy conditions.

- Ben Gutierrez

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.