Public advised to avoid Waipahu canal due to wastewater discharge

DOH officials are advising the public to stay out of a canal behind the Waipahu Recreational Center. (Image: Googlemaps)

Department of Health officials are advising the public to stay out of the canal behind the Waipahu Recreation Center due to a wastewater discharge.

Officials believe the flow of wastewater was caused by debris from nearby construction. About 5,560 gallons flowed from the property, entered a storm drain and entered the canal behind the Waipahu Recreation Center.

The discharge was stopped and the area was cleaned, disinfected, and deodorized around 1:30 pm.

Signs have been posted from the Waipahu Recreation Center to the Ted Makalena Golf Course and samples will be collected.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.