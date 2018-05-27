Special Olympics Hawaii wraps up 50th annual Summer Games

Athletes from Molokai enter the stadium to cheers and applause. (Image: Wes Kawachi)

More than 1,000 athletes from around the state converged on the Les Murakami Stadium this weekend for the annual Special Olympics Hawaii.

The summer games kicked off Friday evening. Honolulu police and community leaders attended, bringing in the Olympic flame.

The athletes were welcomed to the field with roaring applause and cheers from friends and families.

Young athletes were able to put their athletic abilities to the test in multiple sports like powerlifting, softball, swimming and track and field. They even have a dance at UH Manoa's Klum Gym.

The games wrapped up Sunday with closing ceremonies and awards.

2018 marks the 50th year of Special Olympics Hawaii. Click here for more information on how to contribute to the organization.

Hawaii News Now's own Lacy Deniz emceed the opening ceremonies.

