Stabbing in Honolulu leaves a man in serious condition - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Stabbing in Honolulu leaves a man in serious condition

(Image: Hawaii News Now/file) (Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

A man suffered serious injuries in a late night stabbing Saturday.

According to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, the stabbing happened just before midnight near a residence on Victoria Street.

The 41-year-old male suffered stab wounds to his upper torso and arm.

EMS crews responded and administered life saving treatment. 

Details are limited. This story may be updated.

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly