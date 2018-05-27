Lava reaches Puna geothermal plant; no gas release detected

Lava has reached the the 40-acre site of the Puna Geothermal Venture plant and the nearest well is about 130 feet away, company officials confirmed Sunday morning.

The news comes amid ongoing "vigorous eruptions" in lower Puna, though plant spokesman Mike Kaleikini said the movement of the advance of the lava appears to have stalled for now.

He also sought to reassure residents, saying no release of hydrogen sulfide had been detected on the site — the biggest concern if lava were to hit the geothermal wells at the site.

“All of the production wells nearest to the lava flow are plugged and shut in," he said. "As long as conditions are safe, we will have personnel on site. Primary concern is sulfur dioxide from the eruption and lava coming on site. We monitor for hydrogen sulfide and sulfur dioxide on a continuous basis."

Area residents signed up for Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency’s text messaging service received an alert about 6:15 a.m. Sunday about the lava creeping onto the plant's site:

“HVO reports lava flow in Leilani Estates crossed into PGV property overnight. County, state & fed agencies continue to monitor hydrogen sulfide levels. No hydrogen sulfide has been detected.”

Hawaii News Now has asked civil defense officials whether there are additional evacuations in the area, but has not received a response.

PGV officials say they believe they've mitigated the threat of an uncontrolled release of hydrogen sulfide if lava inundates their property and makes contact with their wells. Ten of the 11 wells were quenched — a process in which the well is injected with water to cool and depressurization it.

An 11th well was plugged with bentonite clay after proving resistant to quenching efforts.

PGV says the mud-like substance is holding up and the pressure in the 11th well has stayed down. However, PGV officials have conceded they don’t know if hydrogen sulfide is the only possible hazard the community could face if lava interacts with their wells.

This story will be updated.

