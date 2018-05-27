2,000 fewer visitors will be allowed in Haena State Park daily under new plan

The road to Haena was blocked by landslides after historic rainfall amounts. (Image: DLNR)

Changes could soon be coming to Kauai's Haena State Park.

The Board of Land and Natural Resources is pursuing the Haena State Park Master Plan which identifies and addresses critical needs for improvement at the North Shore attraction.

One of the new changes is a limit on daily visitors to the park.

Only 900 people would be allowed to enter the park per day. That's down from the nearly 2,000 daily visitors.

DLNR officials said that number wouldn't include permitted overnight campers, hunters with valid permits, local residents, cemetery caretakers, volunteers attending various events, or kupuna or cultural practioners who have cultural or ancestral ties to the area.

Other key changes include a 100-stall parking lot shifted away from Kuhio Highway to avoid rockfalls, a new entry turnaround and shuttle stop, and a pedestrian-only path following the lo'i system.

The BLNR says the plan will reduce the park's footprint and address overcrowding issues.

The park is currently closed following the historic flooding disaster last month.

As the rebuilding process continues, the state is hoping to use the federal funding during this period to reshape the area.

Gov. David Ige must approve the environmental impact statement before the plan starts, which is slated to roll out over the next five years.

The overall price tag for the plan is expected to total between $3 million and $5 million.

