Forecast: A few more windward showers, locally breezy trade winds

We're in for some locally breezy conditions with a few more windward clouds and showers for Saturday. The winds and showers should ease up a bit Sunday.

Looking further into the holiday weekend, an upper level disturbance is expected to approach the islands and could result in more widespread and somewhat heavier showers for Memorial Day into Tuesday. We'll keep you posted as we fine-tune the forecast.

Overall, we also won't see a whole lot of sunshine, with high clouds streaming over us from the southwest for the next several days.

Checking out ocean conditions, a Small Craft Advisory remains posted for the usual windier waters around Maui County and the Big Island. Surf will remain below advisory levels on all shores for the next couple of days. We are looking at a swell that will bring above-average surf height for south shores around the middle of next week.

- Ben Gutierrez

