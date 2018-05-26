Heading to the 50th state fair? Check out these new rides

It's the perfect setting for a night of family fun or a romantic carnival date: The 50th State Fair!

The fair opened its six-weekend run on the grounds of Aloha Stadium Friday.

The classic fair food, games and attractions returned, but this year E.K. Fernandez Shows is introducing three new rides.

Rockin' Tug, an ocean-themed kiddie ride; Zero Gravity, a dizzying whirl of G-forces; and the most intimidating looking of them all — a ride deemed "Black Out."

Two of the rides are already open to the public, but Black Out arrives at the Fair on June 15.

Black Out

Zero Gravity

Entertainment at the fair includes The Amazing Anastasini Circus, The Tonga Sisters, Halau Hiiakainamakalehua and more. For a full list of performances, click here. Admission fees also vary.

The fair will be opened on the following dates and times:

May 25-26-27-28

June 1-2-3

June 7-8-9-10

June 15-16-17

June 22-23-24

June 29-30-July 1



Fridays: 6 p.m. - midnight

Saturdays: 4 p.m. - midnight

Sundays: noon - midnight

Monday, May 28: noon - midnight

Thursday, June 7: 6 p.m. - midnight

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.