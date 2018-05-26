Energized tracks are the latest accomplishment for Honolulu's rail

The energized portion of the rail tracks. (Image: Hawaii News Now)

Honolulu's rail transit project reached another milestone Friday.

The rail authority energized nearly five miles of track at its Rail Operations Center near Leeward Community College.

The completion of this step inches rail closer to completion, and trains and systems can now be tested on its own power.

Testing is expected to continue for several more months to ensure smooth operations and safety.

"It's at the point the trains can now drive around the yards and be tested for full functionality. It's at the point that we really become a rail operation system, not just towing trains around. The trains can move under their own power," Erich Kolig, Ansaldo Hawaii Director of Operations Maintenance said.

HART has been testing its rail cars on an energized elevated guideway.

The entire rail transit is expected to be ready for passenger operations in late 2020.

