Could more changes be coming to the Ward Village area?

The developers of Ward Village say they're looking at making big changes to the area.

The Howard Hughes Corporation says its launching efforts to enhance its 60-acre master plan to make the Ward Village area more connected.

One bold proposal is a 2,000-foot promenade over Ala Moana Boulevard.

"We realize that crossing Ala Moana Boulevard, getting that connection from the rail station to Ward Village to Kewalo Harbor to Ala Moana Beach Park is tough. So (we're) thinking about an elevated walkway where people can really change that experience," Todd Apo of the Howard Hughes Corporation said.

Apo says they're also thinking about widening the sidewalks from 15 to 30 feet.

The proposed ideas are aimed an keeping a community feel for pedestrians strolling through the area.

"One of the things that's really starting to be focused on is what's happening at the ground level, really for the public, the community that's coming here to enjoy it," Apo added.

He says the ideas are just proposals at this time. Before any new developments can begin, the corporation will be taking those ideas to the public and their partners for input.

In January, Ward Village was named Master Planned Community of the Year by the Association of Home Builders.

This acknowledgement recognizes outstanding home designs, marketing and sales achievements.

When completed, Ward Village will encompass approximately 1,000,000 square feet of retail, dining and entertainment spaces. It will also be home to 4,500 high-rise residences.

