Leilani Estates family who lost home gets unexpected support

Two years ago, the Peters family moved from Leeward Oahu and bought their home in Leilani Estates for $145,000 never thinking the worst would happen. The couple made a desperate drive to their house and discovered lava was already 10 feet from their home. With danger from lava, fire, falling trees and their own propane tanks, the Peters grabbed what they could and said good-bye to their home.

"It was an adrenaline rush. I was hyperventilating because I didn't know what to grab. It was the panic of what we can get because I was hearing trees falling down," said Sina Peters.

"We were inside one last time gave each other one last honi (kiss) and ran to the car," said Travis Peters.

Later, they learned from friends their house burned down.

"It was a little devastating even though we knew it was going to be gone," said Sina Peters.

Returning to see the devastation of fresh lava covering their lush green yard was heartbreaking. It was a home they had treasured with their two girls, Sania, 6, and Telila, 2, but finally they got some good news. The Peters had a fire insurance policy in lava zone one with AIG so the they got an advancement of 75% of their coverage. The county also sent the Peters a letter saying their property value will be listed as zero next year and their mortgage through their bank, Central Pacific Bank, is giving them a 6-month break on their mortgage. They're thankful for the unexpected financial break and overwhelming support from the community. A GoFundMe account set up for them is now at more than $45,000. https://www.gofundme.com/aloha-the-peters

"Considering our situation I feel that we are extremely blessed and gifted so many things," said Sina Peters.

Peters, who is Native Hawaiian, also has a sense of acceptance about what happened saying their land truly belongs to Pele and what happened was Pele's will.