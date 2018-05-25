Insurance adjuster sentenced after pleading no contest to theft charges

A State Circuit Court judge sentenced a former insurance adjuster to a four-year term of deferral for theft charges.

Lance Oishi worked as an adjuster with DTRIC Insurance Company, the Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs Insurance Division said.

Oishi provided written estimates for auto body repair.

Between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2014, the state said, "He received monies, gift cards or other items of monetary value from body shops including Mapunapuna Auto, O’Sung Auto, Tommy’s Auto, and Ohana Pacific Auto."

"Oishi also made referrals to these companies where they installed uncertified or used parts while Oishi wrote estimates and quotes for new parts in his scheme to defraud DTRIC," the state said.

He recently pleaded no contest to four counts of second degree theft in court.

Oishi's term of deferral includes 90 days of imprisonment, 200 hours of community service and restitution totaling $13,000 to DTRIC Insurance.

“The sentence holds Oishi accountable for taking advantage of his position,” Insurance Fraud Administrator Colleen Chun said. “He used his status as an adjuster to engage others into his fraudulent scheme which involved repeated acts to steal from DTRIC over a lengthy period of time.”

To report suspicious activity or for more information on insurance fraud, call the Insurance Fraud hotline at (808) 587-7416.

