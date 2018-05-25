There's still time to sew a lei for Memorial Day; Here's how to help

The first place winner of the Memorial Day poster contest illustrated by Cristen Gadicho, Kapolei High School, grades 9-12 division. (Image: City)

Every year, thousands of hand-sewn lei are needed to adorn the graves of those who have passed.

This year, city officials are putting a call out for some 38,000 lei, hoping to get help from the public.

Friday afternoon, volunteers gathered at various spots throughout Oahu to string flowers for the holiday. But if you missed the workshops, don't worry. Lei donations are being accepted through the weekend.

The city is asking for fresh flower lei, 20 to 24 inches in circumference, to be dropped off at the Punchbowl National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific over the weekend.

Donations will be accepted from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, and 8 a.m. to noon on Sunday.

The lei will be respectfully draped on every headstone at the cemetery by the Scouts of Hawaii on Sunday.

A public ceremony will be held Monday at the cemetery, hosted by the city, to honor the sacrifices of those who served in the armed forces. The ceremony is open to the public and begins at 8 a.m.

The Girl Scouts of Hawaii is inviting the community to join them at Windward Mall's Center Stage on Saturday. They will be holding a lei making event and draping ceremony from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Concluding the holiday weekend on Monday night, thousands of traditional Japanese paper lanterns will illuminate Ala Moana Beach Park in one of the largest Memorial Day events in Hawaii. Click here for details on the ceremony.

