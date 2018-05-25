Investigators on Maui recover body of apparent murder victim near Kahikinui

Family members react to the news that Dennis Pachecho, Jr.'s body had been recovered. (Image: Pachecho Family)

Family members of a 45-year-old man who is believed to have been murdered on Tuesday say his body was recovered in Kahikinui on Friday afternoon.

Law enforcement sources say Dennis Pachecho, Jr., was at a residence in Kanaio when he was shot and killed, though his body was not immediately recovered.

A Maui Police Department spokesperson said Friday that a body had been recovered, but did not provide further details.

Authorities say the suspect, 42-year-old Justin Namauu, remains in police custody pending investigation. He was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the murder.

The Maui Police Department says no charges have been filed at this time.

If you have any information about this investigation, please call the Maui Police Department at (808)244-6400 or 911 in an emergency.

