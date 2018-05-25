No tsunami threat from 4.4-magnitude quake on the Big Island

A 4.4-magnitude quake rattled the Big Island on Friday. (Image: USGS)

A 4.4 magnitude quake rattled the Big Island on Friday afternoon, largest of dozens of quakes on Friday alone.

The tremor did not generate a tsunami, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake was centered about 2 1/2 miles from Volcano at a depth of 1 mile.

Seismic activity at Kilauea's summit has continued for weeks amid ongoing eruptions along the volcano's east rift zone.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.