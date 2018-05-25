Slowing trades prompt air quality warnings for Big Island

Heath Dalton removes his mask as lava erupts from fissures in Leilani Estates. (Image: AP)

Slower trades are in the forecast for this weekend and early next week.

And that could mean big problems on the Big Island, where air quality conditions are already a concern.

Hawaii County Civil Defense warned volcanic gas, vog and ash emissions could increase over the weekend in areas downwind of volcanic vents without trades pushing them offshore.

Authorities are asking residents to take action to limit exposure to higher sulfur dioxide levels and be prepared to leave quickly if necessary.

Volcanic emissions might also decrease visibility.

And communities downwind of Halemaumau Crater, where explosive eruptions continue, are being warned about ongoing ashfall.

This story will be updated.

