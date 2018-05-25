'Moving so fast': More homes claimed in Puna as lava just keeps coming

Ongoing eruptions in Kilauea's east rift zone are triggering ongoing concerns.More >>
A "nearly continuous" plume of gas and steam is pouring from Kilauea's summit crater amid ongoing explosive eruptions that are prompting ashfall warnings for downwind communities, officials said.More >>
In Leilani Estates, the residential neighborhood on Hawaii Island where lava began spewing onto homes and over roads exactly three weeks ago, cracks in the ground caused by seismic activity are widening by the day.More >>
Three weeks after the first lava breakout on Kilauea's east rift zone, officials say there's no indication volcanic activity is coming to an end.More >>
Coverage of the Kilauea eruption threatening Puna subdivisions.More >>
Volcanic activity at Halemaumau crater has officials and Big Island residents concerned about air quality in Puna.More >>
PHOTOS: Increased volcanic activity at KilaueaMore >>
Residents in Puna are being urged to be on alert after a series of earthquakes in Kilauea volcano's east rift zone, which may indicate an eruption is imminent.More >>
