'Moving so fast': More homes claimed in Puna as lava just keeps coming

Three weeks after the first lava breakout on Kilauea's east rift zone, officials say there's no indication volcanic activity is coming to an end.

After Dr. Roy Lozano found out he'd lost his home to lava, he decided to keep his practice open. (Image: Hawaii News Now)

In Leilani Estates, the residential neighborhood on Hawaii Island where lava began spewing onto homes and over roads exactly three weeks ago, cracks in the ground caused by seismic activity are widening by the day.

Cracks in the ground continue to grow in the Leilani Estates subdivision.

A "nearly continuous" plume of gas and steam is pouring from Kilauea's summit crater amid ongoing explosive eruptions that are prompting ashfall warnings for downwind communities, officials said.

Nearly continuous plumes of ash are pouring from Killauea's summit crater amid ongoing eruptions on the Big Island. (Image: USGS)

Rivers of lava flow toward the sea in lower Puna, where eruptions started May 3. (Image: USGS)

No end in sight: 3 weeks on and eruptions are fiercer than ever

Eruptions in Leilani Estates have destroyed dozens of homes and show no signs of stopping. (Image: FEMA)

Lava eruptions from a fissure in Leilani Estates as volcanic activity continues in the area. (Image: FEMA)

Eruptions show no signs of stopping in lower Puna, where thousands have been displaced. (Image: Isaac Krakauer/Facebook)

Several additional homes in lower Puna have been destroyed by fast-moving lava over the last day, according to residents and witnesses.

One resident put the number of homes lost overnight at five, underscoring the vigorous nature of flows in subdivisions rendered unrecognizable by eruptions that started more than three weeks ago.

Authorities on Friday could only confirm that structures may have been lost, but said "conditions prevent safely accessing the area to confirm this."

Hawaii County Civil Defense officials have previously said at least 50 structures had been claimed by lava Several more had sustained significant damage by widening cracks in the earth as magma flows underground.

On Thursday night, resident Isaac Krakauer took to Facebook Live to document lava flows claiming several homes in the Leilani Estates subdivision.

"This is insane. This lava is advancing at about two feet more minute and we're seeing this river move across this lawn taking that house in a matter of minutes," Krakauer said in the video, as he documents a landscape on fire — a field of lava over lawns, covering trees and advancing on homes.

"This thing is moving so fast. It's hard to even look at it, it's so bright and hot.

Hawaiian Volcano Observatory geologists say several eruptions along a two-mile line of fissures remain active, pumping out an incredible 40 to 60 cubic feet of lava per second, spewing fountains of lava into the air and creating flows that are cascading into the sea some three miles downslope.

Perhaps the most unsettling fact for residents: There's no telling when the volcanic activity will end.

Some 2,000 people have already evacuated from the Leilani Estates and Lanipuna Gardens subdivisions, ground zero for the eruptions, and authorities say hundreds more may need to flee if lava cuts off key roads out of the area.

The U.S. Marine Corps said Thursday that it has sent two CH-53E Super Stallion helicopters from Oahu to help if more evacuations become necessary. Each helicopter can carry 50 passengers.

Hundreds of evacuees are watching the vigorous eruptions warily, hoping against hope that their homes will be spared.

Those who already know the fate of their properties — who already know that lava has taken everything — are wondering how to move on.

Jon Parr and his family had lived in Leilani Estates for just two weeks when the eruptions began. Their home is now covered in lava.

And he said he never imagined anything like this could happen.

New illustration shows how one volcano can have two eruption locations miles apart. Follow the magma trail in this story on the HVO webpage, https://t.co/fXSpF9YxwX pic.twitter.com/N7VYZVM3TS — USGS Volcanoes?? (@USGSVolcanoes) May 25, 2018

"We kind of figured it would be like taking a walk when there's a storm out. You could get hit by lightning, but you probably won't."

Dr. Roy Lozano, a chiropractor, built a home off Pohoiki Road a decade ago. It was everything he wanted for his family after moving from Maui — affordable acreage where his wife had room for her ceramic artwork and the chickens had space to graze.

And then came the bad news: A friend called to tell him that his home had been burnt down.

"There was just a slight feeling — for about five minutes — of some guilt. It was like, what did I do wrong?" Lozano said. "And then that passed and it went into mourning and grieving and tears."

In addition to eruptions, officials continue to warn about worsening ground cracking, which has already significantly damaged several homes.

Shantel Pacarro's home has so far been spared by lava, but wide cracks now cut across her property.

Over the course of the last several days, those cracks have both lengthened and widened, and the 10-foot separation in the earth now runs beneath the home on her property.

"For me, I told my kids home is when we are all together. That's our home," Pacarro said. "We can always rebuild. As long as we have each other, that's the most important thing."

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.