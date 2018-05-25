Oahu SPCA Fourth Annual Fundraiser Casino Carnival

The O’ahu Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (O’ahu SPCA) presents, “Casino Carnival Night” on Sunday June 10, 2018 from 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm. Guests will enjoy a festive party featuring wine tasting, cruelty free dining, casino themed games, auctions and entertainment. 100% of the proceeds benefit the O’ahu SPCA.

The O’ahu SPCA is Hawai’i’s largest shelter with a “no-kill” promise, rescues and serves approximately 9,100 animals per year, providing them with all necessary medical care, foster care, adoption events and low cost sterilization to humanely address the animal over-population problem on the island. The Oahu SPCA was founded on July 18, 2009 when the owner of an animal sanctuary in Waianae died. This rescue of 435 animals is the largest in the history of Hawai’i.

“The Oahu SPCA has become a community center that offers the lowest cost veterinary services available to the public. We provide support for both humans and animals”, says founder Stephanie Ryan who adds, “Our Shelter Facility and Sterilization Clinic enables the O’ahu SPCA to expand its mission to prevent animal cruelty and drastically reduce the number of homeless and feral dogs and cats.” The O’ahu SPCA has made a significant impact in our communities, serves more than 9,1000 families each year in Oahu, Maui, Kauai and the Big Island of Hawaii by providing adoption opportunities, education programs, low cost spay/neuter and veterinary services,.

For “Casino Carnival Night” tickets online at: www.OahuSPCAFundraiser.Eventbrite.com or to donate auction items contact the O’ahu SPCA at 808.754,1519 or email Info@OahuSPCA.org. Please donate or volunteer at http://www.OahuSPCA.org.

