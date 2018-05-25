Proper Ride Shop – Summer Skateboarding Camps

Proper Ride Shop is Hawaii’s premier full-service skateboarding park and youth development training facility for kids ages 5 to 17 years old. We cater to all skill levels of skateboarding with top of the line obstacles, equipment and audio technology. Our main focus is on proper and safe riding techniques, in a safe and positive environment. We offer skateboarding lessons throughout the year along with engaging youth camps.

For summer, Proper Ride Shop will be offering weekly, full-day camps throughout June and July. (June 25-29; July 2-6; and July 16-20) The kids will learn a variety of skateboarding techniques.

For more information, please call (808) 373-3303 or visit www.properrideshop.com.

