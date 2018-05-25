Ward Villages master plan - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Ward Villages master plan

Image: Hawaii News Now Image: Hawaii News Now
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Ward Village, already an award-winning community, is going to get even better (note: Architectural Digest named Ward Village “Best Planned Community in the U.S.” last summer

Since his arrival earlier this year, new WV president, Simon Treacy, (a leader w/deep global real estate experience in urban planning and best practices) has challenged WV development team to relook at the current master plan, and update it  w/an emphasis on what’s available at the ground plane – including greater connectivity, wellness and vibrant place making

Today WV unveils new concepts for the area – which include an elevated pedestrian bridgeway which will connect the future rail line, all the way to the waterfront – including over Ala Moana Blvd (which currently has pedestrians cross a 6-lane highway). Vision inspired by NYC’s High Line – a tranquil setting that allows people of all ages to stroll thru a pleasant walkable setting with vibrant landscaping.

