Sunrise Open House: Aina Haina

On today's Sunrise Open House we're looking at 3 older homes for sale in Aina Haina. First up, a 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath fixer upper built in 1958. The listing says it needs major repair, but has "good bones." The lot is more than 8,000 square feet with mature mango and other fruit trees. Hardwood floors are in good shape, just need to be refinished. And the listing agent says rebuilding may get you ocean views from the top floor. This Aina Haina fixer upper offered at $850,000.

Next, a large 6 bedroom, 4 bath home that was also built in 1958 but remodeled just this year. It is in excellent condition according to the listing... with almost 4,000 square feet of interior living space on a lot of more than 9,000 square feet. The listing says the home is 70% brand new construction with 20 paid photovoltaic panels, a large deck, and split AC. There's a separate entrance for extended family living or potential rental. This remodeled Aina Haina home is offered at $1,499,000.

Finally, a home that was built in 1949 and remodeled this year. It has 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, and more than 2,200 square feet of living space. The lot is more than 11,000 square feet. There's a new kitchen and bathrooms, new floors, and windows. The large 4th bedroom has a wet bar and separate entrance. This Aina Haina home is listed at $1,566,000.

For more information on these and other listings, visit http://www.hicentral.com/openhouses.php

If you're dreaming of a new home, get out to an open house this weekend.

Copyright 2018. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.