Hawaiian Word of the Day: Koko

?Ano?ai me ke aloha, ?o Laiana Kanoa-Wong keia me ka hua?olelo o ka la. Our Hawaiian word of the day is "Koko", e ho?a?o pu kakou makaukau "Koko" a ?oia. The koko is a carrying net, this net was used for hanging ?umeke or calabashes so that you could keep food off the floor and out of the reach of the ?iole or rat. Used in a ?olelo no?eau "Koko 'iole ka ua i ke kula" which translates as "Like the rat gnawed net is the rain over the plains." A mo'olelo that Mary Kawena Pukui shares is Makali'i, an ancient chief, once gathered all the food plants in a huge koko net and hung it up in the sky. The result was famine. A ?iole volunteered to go up to see what he could do about it. He found the net, chewed it and all of the food was released. So when the rain pours over the land and plants sprout everywhere, it is compared to the gnawed net that scattered food from the hills to the sea, bringing life to all. May we continue to observe and give thanks for our blessings. E ola mau ka ?olelo Hawai?i, aloha!

