Business Report: Hawaii auto sales this year so far

HAWAII
1. Toyota 27%
2. Honda 15%
3. Nissan 10%
4. Chevrolet 7%
5. Ford 6%
6. Kia 4%
7. Subaru 3%
8. Lexus 3%
9. Mercedes 3%
10. BMW 2%
MAINLAND
1. Toyota 13%
2. Ford 12%
3. Chevrolet 11%
4. Honda 10%
5. Nissan 7%
6. Jeep 6%
7. Subaru 4%
8. GMC 4%
9. Kia 4%
10. Hyundai 3%
