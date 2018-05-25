Local woman competes on Food Network's Comeback Kitchen

From her own kitchen to the bright lights of Food Network, Amy Pottinger thought she had no chance of making it onto the show as a contestant. The stay-at-home mother of two does love her food and is currently calling Hawaii her home. This Sunday, she's one of the chefs competing on the show Comeback Kitchen.

Pottinger appeared on Sunrise to cook up some delicious rice noodles, sauteed marinated shrimp and paired that with some fresh vegetables. She said she loves this dish for her family because each individual can top it the way they prefer. Just make sure to use some sesame oil after cooking up the noodles so that they don't stick together.

As for her time competing on Food Network, Pottinger said it's even harder than it looks. The lack of time to cook makes it ridiculously challenging and then there's always some crazy twist that's thrown in to make it even harder for the chefs. Despite that, she loved her time on the show.

You can watch Pottinger on the Food Network's Comeback Kitchen on Sunday, May 27th at 7 pm HST. You can also check out what she's doing on her blog caviarandcrayons.com.

