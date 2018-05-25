Homes evacuated as Wahiawa standoff stretches into the night

An aerial view of the barricade location. (Image: Google Maps)

Honolulu police, including members from the SWAT team, are working alongside Army officials as they respond to a barricade situation in Wahiawa.

The barricade is unfolding at the Helemano Military Reservation, and is a result of a high-speed chase earlier Thursday evening.

Army officials confirm two suspects are barricaded in a home on base. They say they approached the base, abandoned the vehicle they were using and accessed the perimeter of the facility on foot.

Once on base, they entered a home, forced the occupants out and are currently barricaded.

Army officials confirm there are no hostages inside with the suspects.

Sources tell Hawaii News Now the suspects are tied to a home break-in earlier in the day.

Sources also say the suspects are believed to be armed.

"As a safety precaution, residents in the area are encouraged to avoid the scene, stay inside, and keep doors and windows secured until further notice," Army officials said in a statement.

Homes surrounding the scene have been evacuated. Other residents who have not evacuated by now are being urged to shelter in place.

The Army says they received the first call about the situation shortly before 7 p.m.

Authorities remain on scene throughout the night monitoring the situation.

