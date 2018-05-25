Barricade situation ends in Wahiawa with 2 suspects in custody

An aerial view of the barricade location. (Image: Google Maps)

The barricade situation at the Halemano Military Reservation ended early Friday with the arrests of two suspects.

Honolulu police say a 35-year-old man and 27-year-old woman were arrested around 12:45 a.m.

It all started around 6 p.m. Thursday, when authorities responded to suspicious activity and found the suspects in the car.

The suspects then fled, leading authorities on a high-speed chase. The suspects also damaged a police vehicle, authorities said.

Army officials said they then got to the base, abandoned the vehicle they were using and accessed the perimeter of the facility on foot.

Once on base, they entered a home, forced the occupants out and barricaded themselves.

As a result, several nearby homes were forced to evacuate, and others were urged to shelter in place.

Army officials say the suspects did not take any hostages and that they were “safely apprehended.”

The suspects have been transferred to Honolulu police, where they face several charges, including unauthorized entry into dwelling, unauthorized controlled of a propelled vehicle and several other charges.

Details are developing. Check back for updates.

