With construction ramping up, parking at HNL airport will be limited

Gov. David Ige on Tuesday announced plans for a new $1.1 billion, 800,000-square-foot Diamond Head concourse at Honolulu's airport.

A friendly reminder to anyone traveling out of the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport for the Memorial Day holiday: carpool or get dropped off.

That's the suggestion from the state Department of Transportation as Memorial Day approaches.

As many residents jet off for vacation, those who park overnight at the airport may find less spaces available.

Beginning June 1, parking lot B near the Commuter Terminal will be closed as construction for a new concourse begins. The DOT says 300 stalls will be closed and vehicles should be cleared from the area by May 31.

"HDOT encourages travelers to get dropped off at the airport or schedule another method of transportation," officials said in a news release.

Parking often fills up quickly, so travelers are urged to get to the airport early.

Passengers are also reminded that a new baggage claim numbering system is in place. Click here for additional details.

