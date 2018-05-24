Family on edge as home teeters on brink above 10-foot volcanic crack

Cracks in the ground continue to grow in the Leilani Estates subdivision.

In Leilani Estates, the residential neighborhood on Hawaii Island where lava began spewing onto homes and over roads exactly three weeks ago, cracks in the ground caused by seismic activity are widening by the day.

So far, Shantel Pacarro's home has been spared by lava – but as those cracks continue to grow, she worries she may soon lose it anyway.

"For me, I told my kids home is when we are all together. That's our home," Pacarro said. "We can always rebuild. As long as we have each other, that's the most important thing."

More than a week ago, large cracks began to form in the ground in Pacarro's backyard. Over the course of the last several days, those cracks have both lengthened and widened, and the 10-foot separation in the earth now runs beneath the home on her property.

Video taken from behind the home shows the home's foundation already beginning to sink.

"This is the kind of stuff you see in movies," said Noah Friend, who also lives nearby.

