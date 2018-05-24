Snorkeler rescued from Hanauma Bay, hospitalized in critical condition

Ocean Safety officials rescued a snorkeler form Hanauma Bay Thursday.

The snorkeler is believed to be in his 50s. Officials say the man was snorkeling in the bay around noon when he experienced difficulty in the water.

Lifeguards then paddled out to the man as he went unresponsive.

He was brought the shore where CPR was performed. Lifeguards also utilized an automated external defibrillator (AED) to shock him once.

Ocean Safety says the man's pulse returned and he began breathing on his own.

EMS crews arrived shortly after and transported him to a hospital in critical condition.

Officials added the man appeared to be using traditional snorkeling gear at the time.

This story may be updated.

