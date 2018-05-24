Chiropractor who lost everything to lava: I won't abandon this community

This sign is up in Pahoa, where residents are grappling with a disaster but say they're there for each other. (Image: Hawaii News Now)

After Dr. Roy Lozano found out he'd lost his home to lava, he decided to keep his practice open. (Image: Hawaii News Now)

Three weeks after the first lava breakout on Kilauea's east rift zone, officials say there's no indication volcanic activity is coming to an end.

In fact, activity within the Leilani Estates subdivision picked up considerably over the last 24 hours.

That's put evacuees on high alert.

Residents downrify watch warily to see if their home will be spared while those who have already lost their homes warn that everyone should be prepared.

Dr. Roy Lozano is in the latter category.

He built a home off Pohoiki Road a decade ago.

It was everything he wanted for his family after moving from Maui — affordable acreage where his wife had room for her ceramic artwork and the chickens had space to graze.

"Every Christmas we used to have a big brunch out on the lanai with our friends. No more. No more," he said.

Lozano, owner of Pahoa Chiropractic, said one of his neighbors called him to break the bad news.

"There was just a slight feeling — for about five minutes — of some guilt. It was like, what did I do wrong?" Lozano said. "And then that passed and it went into mourning and grieving and tears."

Despite his loss, Lozano is keeping his chiropractic business running despite four years of ups and downs in Pahoa.

He said he's committed to leaving his doors open to help the community in any way he can. Right now, that's mostly alignments for evacuees who packed entire homes in less than a day.

