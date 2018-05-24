2 fishing companies will have to pay up for polluting Pacific waters

Two fishing companies have been ordered to pay more than $20,000 each for ocean pollution.

It's part of a federal settlement with the managers and operators of Triple Dragon LLC. and Captain Millions III.

The two fishing companies allegedly discharged oily bilge waste in waters off Hawaii, which is a violation of the Clean Water Act, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

Officials said the companies also failed to provide the proper tools which would've retained the oily mixtures on board.

The discharged waste reportedly included fuel oil, lubricating oils, and other fluids from the vessels' engine room, the DOJ said.

"All vessels, including commercial fishing vessels like these, must comply with the longstanding Clean Water Act environmental protection requirements as part of their normal operations," Rear Adm. Brian Penoyer, Commander, Coast Guard 14th District, said.

"As a steward of the marine environment, the Coast Guard will not tolerate illegal dumping of oily waste into the ocean," Penoyer added.

The Justice Department claims the pollution occurred on a regular basis.

As part of the settlement, the companies will have to reduce the amount of oily waste they carry on their boats and document it.

Combined, the vessel owner, company manager and operator of the Triple Dragon will have to pay $25,500 in civil penalties. The owner, manager and operator of the Capt. Millions III will need to pay $22,000 total.

They also must undergo crew member training on how to properly handle the waste.

"These settlements will serve to protect Hawaii’s citizens and our state’s unique natural resources,” said United States Attorney for the District of Hawaii Kenji M. Price. "Those who pollute the ocean should know that we will continue to vigorously pursue and prosecute these types of violations to the fullest extent of the law."

