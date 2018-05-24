DOH warns of elevated bacteria levels at 3 beaches across the state

Beachgoers are being advised of elevated bacteria levels at three beaches across the state.

Department of Health officials detected elevated levels of entereococci at the popular Lanikai Beach on Oahu's east side.

They discovered the high levels of bacteria during routine monitoring Thursday. Levels were found to be around 150 per 100 mL. That exceeds the normal 130 per 100 mL threshold.

On Kauai, the public is also warned of high bacteria levels at Kepuhi Beach on the north shore.

Tests found levels there were about 222 per 100 mL.

The third beach is located on Maui and has the highest concentration of the affected beaches.

Health officials say the level of enterococci at Cove Park was detected at 2005 per 100 mL.

The Department of Health reminds everyone of the dangers of swimming in waters with high bacteria counts.

Health complications can include nausea, vomiting, stomachache, diarrhea, headache or fever. Ear, eye, nose and throat infections may also occur.

Children, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems are most at-risk to develop symptoms.

"Fortunately, while swimming-related illnesses can be unpleasant, they are usually not very serious - they require little or no treatment or get better quickly upon treatment, and they have no long-term health effects," the DOH said.

The advisory will remain in place until levels return to normal.

This story may be updated.

