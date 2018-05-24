Search underway for detainee who should have been transferred to State Hospital

Authorities are looking for this man, who was not supposed to be released. (Image: OCCC)

Authorities are looking for an OCCC detainee who should have been transferred to the Hawaii State Hospital but was released instead.

The detainee has been identified as Winston Kailimai, 25. He's described as being 5-foot-11 and weighing 150 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

The state Department of Public Safety said Kailimai was sentenced and released on a misdemeanor charge Wednesday.

However, he was also found unfit to stand trial on an unrelated assault case and should have been transferred to the Hawaii State Hospital, a psychiatric facility in Kaneohe.

If you see Kailimai, call 911.

This story will be updated.

