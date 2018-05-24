6th Annual GPA Showcase Hawaii - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

6th Annual GPA Showcase Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

The 6th annual GPA Showcase Hawaii presented by the Motiv8 Foundation will be held on June 5th and 6th at Kamehameha School-Kapalama.  Former NFL player and GPA Showcase co-founder Rich Miano and Ed Nishioka from Motiv8 Foundation join us now to talk about the event. 

