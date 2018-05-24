Foodie Fix: Desserts

For this week's foodie fix, we focus on desserts. Frolic Hawaii posted 4 local dishes and asked which looks the most delicious. First up from Foodland Farms - are the mini profiteroles filled with a vanilla bean gelato and topped with a warm chocolate ganache.

Next choice, a custard tart with a shortbread cookie crust from Won Kee Restaurant.

Then, there is the lemongrass olive oil sorbet topped with currant tomatoes from Stage Restaurant.

And last up, a warm assortment of cookies from Hoku's.

