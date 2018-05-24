Oceanographer Dr. Nathan Becker - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Oceanographer Dr. Nathan Becker

Image: Hawaii News Now Image: Hawaii News Now
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Dr. Nathan Becker is an oceanographer at the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.  He's here to dispel those rumors of a massive tsunami being created by the eruption at Kilauea.

Copyright 2018. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly