Business Report: Hotel performance for the first four months of the year

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

January through April, combined, gives us one third of the year. And a good picture of hotel performance before any long-term disaster effects.

Kauai 80% $300 RevPAR up 17%
Waikiki 85% $228 RevPAR up 3%
Other Oahu 80% $266 RevPAR up 4%
Maui-Wailea 89% $566 RevPAR up 17%
Maui-West 79% $345 RevPAR up 10%
Other Maui 81% $505 RevPAR up 15%
Big Island 81% $286 RevPAR up 14%
Kohala Coast 80% $408 RevPAR up 16%

