USGS Map Comparison: Similarities Between 1992 and 2018

We wanted to show you a map from the experts at USGS of what they call the lava-flow hazard zones ... for the five volcanoes on the Island of Hawaii. Those volcanoes are Kilauea, Mauna Loa, Mauna Kea, Hualalai and Kohala.



It's important to note that this map was drafted in 1992. It shows what scientists call long-term lava-flow hazards based on historical flows and volcanoes over centuries.



The map also looks at probable eruption sites - based on *past eruption sites dating as far back as the early 1800s and oral Hawaiian traditions.

The land that you see marked 1 ... is zone one. That's the most hazardous. USGS describes this as vents that have been repeatedly active throughout history. This includes the summits of Kilauea and Mauna Loa.



Take a look at zone 9, which is considered the lowest risk on this map. It's up in Kohala ... and that's because the Kohala volcano last erupted 60-thousand years ago.



But let's go back to zone one.

You can see that it includes the east rift zone - the site of the current eruption.

