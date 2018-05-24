This dessert ruled them all: lemongrass curd tart with olive oil sorbet

For this week's Foodie Fix, we focus on desserts. Frolic Hawaii posted 4 local dishes and asked which looks the most delicious. First up from Foodland Farms are the mini profiteroles filled with a vanilla bean gelato and topped with a warm chocolate ganache. Next choice, a custard tart with a shortbread cookie crust which is from Won Kee Restaurant. Then, there is the lemongrass curd tart with olive oil sorbet and topped with currant tomatoes from Stage Restaurant. And last up, a warm assortment of cookies from Hoku's.

The winner is the lemongrass curd tart from Stage. Frolic Hawaii contributor Melissa Chang took the picture and blogged about it. It's part of a revamping of the restaurant which includes an outdoor bar. It will also cater to those who love a good dessert. If you just want that course, come on in. The dessert menu is expected to change under the direction of Pastry Chef Cainan Sabey. This perfectly refreshing dessert is very light and perfect for the heat of the summer. He uses lemongrass and currant tomatoes from Ho farms. The tart is topped with whipped cream, beautiful edible flowers and a pistachio mint dust. The star of the plate is the surprising addition of macerated currant tomatoes in balsamic vinegar. They're almost like adding a handful of berries. On the side, there is an oatmeal crumble with the olive oil sorbet which melts away quickly and delightfully in your mouth.

For Melissa's take on the dessert, check out her blog https://bit.ly/2kleYB8.

