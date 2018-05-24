Hearing sirens? The state is conducting siren testing in East Oahu

Siren testing will take place throughout the day in East Oahu on Thursday, according to Hawaii Emergency Management Agency officials.

The testing will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Kawaikui Beach Park and Kapiolani Beach Park.

Officials say sirens will sound intermittently to test for proper functioning.

Many residents have reported hearing the sirens across East Oahu.

Residents can report siren malfunctions by calling (808) 723-8960.

