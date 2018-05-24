Colleges and NFL Players at 6th Annual GPA Showcase Hawaii

The 6th annual GPA Showcase Hawaii presented by the Motiv8 Foundation will be held on June 5th and 6th at Kamehameha School-Kapalama.

Former NFL player and GPA Showcase co-founder Rich Miano and Ed Nishioka from Motiv8 Foundation join us now to talk about the event.

Watch the interview as Rich Miano tells us how the Showcase differs from a football camp and how their elite coaching staff features 15 former NFL players

Ed Nishioka told us how Marcus Mariota's Motiv8 Foundation allowed this Showcase to grow to benefit players getting to next level AND how to getting financial aid and scholarships for college?

You can sign up now!

