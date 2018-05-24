Entertainment: Camille Grammer, Willie K, Na Leo Pilimehana and Jungle Cruise!

A reality show star may cancel her Hawaii wedding plans due to the Kilauea eruption. Camille Grammer has a home here in Hawaii; she calls it "paradise" and the "best place to decompress".

'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' actress was planning to marry her fiance David Meyer here in the islands. But she told US Weekly, "I wanted to to be in Hawaii, but now with this volcano erupting, Kilauea is really exploding. But right now I'm planning it for the Big Island because I have a house there and my Ohana there, my Hawaiian family. so it's a very special island for me.

A lot of press has been saying she MAY change her plans, but from what we've been seeing, it's more like she sees what's happening at Kilauea, but is going to have her wedding here anyway.



We've noticed an absence of the usual video updates from Uncle Willie K. That ended yesterday as he posted a new video on his Instagram Page! Good to see Willie K able to do his videos again...

If you want to help Willie out, we'll put links for his GoFundMe page

Na Leo Pilimehana has a new CD out in the stores. The new release is called "Beautiful Day". According to the Kamehameha Schools graduates it contains songs that "empower its listener alongside romantic ballads to soothe the soul. It's been 5 years since their last release and includes guest artist Jake Shimabukuro



"Jungle Cruise" is still filming on Kauai till sometime around the end of June.

As a matter of fact, take a look at this awesome picture from the Reel News Hawaii Facebook page. You'd think this is an old hotel from the 1920's built on the banks of the Amazon River and you'd be right!!

Thing is they just finished building it this past week!!! Amazing looking set for "Jungle Cruise"!!

